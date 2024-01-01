Chicago Bears blow out the Atlanta Falcons, 37-17, behind big days from Justin Fields, DJ Moore and Khalil Herbert

CHICAGO — If quarterback Justin Fields is making his closing statement for his case to stay with the Chicago Bears over the last two weeks of the season, he got off to a pretty good start Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at Soldier Field.

On a blustery day on the lakefront, Fields threw for 268 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 45 yards and another score to fuel a 37-17 victory, the Bears’ fifth straight at home.

It was a solid day for Fields as the Bears (7-9) consider what to do with the No. 1 draft pick they officially secured with the Carolina Panthers’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Bears general manager Ryan Poles obtained that pick with his trade of the No. 1 pick last year.

With tight end Colet Kmet sitting out most of the game with a knee injury and wide receiver Darnell Mooney out with a concussion, Fields went to wide receiver DJ Moore early and often.

Moore had nine catches for 159 yards and a touchdown. In his sixth NFL season and first with the Bears, Moore set a career high for receiving yards in a season with 1,300.

Bears running back Khalil Herbert added 18 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, except for a 75-yard touchdown on a screen pass from Taylor Heinicke to Tyler Allgeier, the Bears defense gave up little to the Falcons through three quarters.

The Bears intercepted Heinicke three times and had four picks in all. Linebacker T.J. Edwards came up with his third pick of the season in the second quarter, and Tyrique Stevenson got his third in the third quarter.

Kyler Gordon intercepted Heinicke on a desperation heave on fourth down in the fourth quarter. Stevenson got another interception against backup quarterback Desmond Ridder late in the fourth.

Heinicke did rush for a 24-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to cut the Bears lead to 27-17. Defensive tackle Justin Jones was flagged for unnecessary roughness after a 4-yard Heinicke pass on third-and-7, giving the Falcons new life.

But the Bears defense shut down Heinicke the rest of the way before the Falcons turned to Ridder late. Heinicke completed 10 of 29 passes for 162 yards with a touchdown and the three picks.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos made three second-half field goals: a 22-yarder on the opening drive, a 42-yarder after Stevenson’s interception and a 42-yarder in the fourth quarter to make it 30-17.

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo made a 38-yard field goal in the second half.