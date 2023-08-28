Chicago Bears begin roster cuts to reduce depth chart to 53 players
The Chicago Bears began trimming the roster fat Sunday, cutting three players from the 87 trying to make the 53-man roster, according to the team's website.
All NFL teams must trim their roster to 53 players by 3 p.m. CT Tuesday.
The Bears roster now stands at 84 and will have some tough decisions to make with 31 players still awaiting the bad news.
Here's what you need to know about the Bears roster cuts and current depth chart:
Bears rosters cuts 2023
In alphabetical order
Gabe Houy, G
Alex Leatherwood, OL
P.J. Walker, QB
