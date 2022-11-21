Who is the Chicago Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian?

Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields got banged up during Sunday's Bears-Falcons game.

He was sacked four times and took numerous hits on the field rushing the ball, including a dangerous one to the head while he was sliding.

Fields received treatment for his legs on the field during the game. He was provided assisted stretching and thera-gun treatment for cramps he experienced in his hamstrings. Fields was given an IV after the game for the same issue.

According to the second-year quarterback, he also injured his shoulder on the first play of the final drive. He was carted off the field at the end of the game for a medical examination.

Expect to know more on Fields' health this week. For now, in case of emergency, the Bears have quarterback Trevor Siemian in their arsenal if necessary.

Here's a quick bio of the Bears backup quarterback Siemian.

Name: Trevor Siemian

From/School: Windermere, FL / Northwestern University

Measures: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds

Draft: Broncos, 7th round of 2015 NFL Draft

Teams: Denver Broncos, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears

Career Stats: 33 games (13-16 record), 58.9 percent completion rate, 6,843 yards, 41 touchdowns, 27 interceptions

The Bears signed Siemian in March to backup Fields. The team waived Nathan Peterman as the team's third-string quarterback before the season, leaving Siemian as the only other quarterback in the room.

