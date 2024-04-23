Chicago Bears award Darnell Wright, TJ Edwards Brian Piccolo Award recipients

LAKE FOREST, Ill. - The Chicago Bears have awarded one of its most revered awards to two players who played their first year with the franchise in 2023.

Right tackle Darnell Wright and linebacker T.J. Edwards were awarded Brian Piccolo Award by the Bears Tuesday.

The award recognize a veteran and a rookie who best exemplify the traits Piccolo. The Bears list these traits as courage, loyalty, teamwork, dedication and sense of humor.

Last year, Jack Sanborn and David Montgomery were awarded the honor.

Edwards came to the Bears from the Eagles on a multi-year deal. He's no stranger to the Bears and their traditions as a Lakes High School alum and a former Wisconsin Badger.

"It's hard not to know the history and my dad was serious about it," Edwards said. "Just kind of diving more and just kind of learning of not only the teammate, person, what it takes to meet that great teammate day to day out."

Knowing the traits Edwards needs to live up to to earn this award is one aspect of the honor; the other is knowing it was a team vote.

"Lord knows I'm not perfect, but I strive to do those things every day," Edwards said. "When it's an award that's voted on by your peers … it's the people that you come to work with every day makes that special."

Wright was the Bears first round pick in 2023. The No. 10 overall selection out of Tennessee earned a spot on the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie Team.

This sets up Wright for a sophomore season in Chicago that could prove he's ready to anchor the right side of the Bears' offensive line for years to come.

"The feeling right now, just everybody getting to work finally getting back, seeing each other again. It's cool," Wright said. "Everybody getting to work, trying to put our best foot forward."