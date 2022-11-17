Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup

It feels like Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (3-7) have finally figured things out, but can they pull out a road win over Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (4-6)?

Fields is looking more like a legitimate top-tier quarterback each week and he'll play in the friendly conditions of a domed stadium Sunday. Will the Falcons contain the second-year running threat? And can quarterback Marcus Mariota and Atlanta bounce back in a big way? The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Bears vs. Falcons Week 11 game:

Bears at Falcons odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Falcons (-3.5)

Moneyline: Falcons (-170); Bears (+145)

Over/under: 49

More odds, injury info for Bears vs. Falcons

HE DOES IT AGAIN: Justin Fields rushes for 147 yards in another Bears loss

WEEK 11 NFL POWER RANKINGS: Does chaos ensue with Eagles, Bills and Cowboys losing?

WEEK 10 WINNERS AND LOSERS: Christian Watson saves Packers; Bills are flawed team

Lorenzo Reyes: Bears 28, Falcons 24

Chicago, with Fields fully activated as a dual-threat QB, looks like a team that is poised to break out … as long as it can solve its defensive lapses. The Falcons, meanwhile, have hit a skid, failing to cover their last four games after they ripped off six covers to start the season. I think Fields elevates the Bears. I also love Chicago on the moneyline here.

Justin Fields has emerged as the playmaker Bears fans envisioned when the team drafted him in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Safid Deen: Bears 30, Falcons 28

Fields and the Bears' offense have been rolling in their last three games, but haven’t been able to get over the hump with a win. They’ll do so this week against the fluky Falcons.

Lance Pugmire: Bears 34, Falcons 20

Fields’ breakout performances the past two weeks have been among the league’s most compelling stories. There may be fear about the risk of his daring runs, but his keenness to the openings is exhilarating theater.

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: Game of the year, Jeff Saturday's big Sunday

Story continues

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons: Game predictions, picks, odds