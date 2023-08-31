Chicago Bears announce updated practice squad

The Chicago Bears have announced an updated 16-player practice squad, which features many familiar faces that were difficult cuts over the last couple of days, as well as some new additions.

The Bears signed newcomers defensive linemen Deslin Alexandre and Daniel Hardy, offensive lineman Bill Murray and kicker John Parker Romo to the practice squad.

As part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway, the Bears can keep offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka as an extra (17th) practice squad player this season. Mbaeteka will not count against the 16-player limit.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ updated practice squad:

DL Deslin Alexandre

LB Micah Baskerville

DL Travis Bell

FB Robert Burns

TE Stephen Carlson

OL Aviante Collins

LB DeMarquis Gates

DL Daniel Hardy

DL Jalen Harris

OL Roy Mbaeteka

OL Bill Murray

K John Parker Romo

DB Greg Stroman Jr.

WR Nsimba Webster

DB Kendall Williamson

