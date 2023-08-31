Chicago Bears announce updated practice squad
The Chicago Bears have announced an updated 16-player practice squad, which features many familiar faces that were difficult cuts over the last couple of days, as well as some new additions.
The Bears signed newcomers defensive linemen Deslin Alexandre and Daniel Hardy, offensive lineman Bill Murray and kicker John Parker Romo to the practice squad.
As part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway, the Bears can keep offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka as an extra (17th) practice squad player this season. Mbaeteka will not count against the 16-player limit.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ updated practice squad:
DL Deslin Alexandre
LB Micah Baskerville
DL Travis Bell
FB Robert Burns
TE Stephen Carlson
OL Aviante Collins
LB DeMarquis Gates
DL Daniel Hardy
DL Jalen Harris
OL Roy Mbaeteka
OL Bill Murray
K John Parker Romo
DB Greg Stroman Jr.
WR Nsimba Webster
DB Kendall Williamson
