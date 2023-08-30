Chicago Bears announce initial practice squad
The Chicago Bears have built their initial 11-player practice squad, which features many familiar faces that were difficult cuts over the last couple of days. The Bears still have six spots open on their practice squad.
As part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway, the Bears can keep offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka as an extra (17th) practice squad player this season. Mbaeteka will not count against the 16-player limit.
There are some notable cuts that could rejoin Chicago on the practice squad — but haven’t signed yet — including defensive end Terrell Lewis, cornerback Michael Ojemudia and quarterback Nathan Peterman.
For now, here’s a look at the Bears’ initial practice squad:
LB Micah Baskerville
DL Travis Bell
FB Robert Burns
TE Stephen Carlson
OL Aviante Collins
LB DeMarquis Gates
DL Jalen Harris
OL Roy Mbaeteka
DB Greg Stroman Jr.
WR Nsimba Webster
DB Kendall Williamson
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]