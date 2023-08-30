Chicago Bears announce initial practice squad

The Chicago Bears have built their initial 11-player practice squad, which features many familiar faces that were difficult cuts over the last couple of days. The Bears still have six spots open on their practice squad.

As part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway, the Bears can keep offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka as an extra (17th) practice squad player this season. Mbaeteka will not count against the 16-player limit.

There are some notable cuts that could rejoin Chicago on the practice squad — but haven’t signed yet — including defensive end Terrell Lewis, cornerback Michael Ojemudia and quarterback Nathan Peterman.

For now, here’s a look at the Bears’ initial practice squad:

LB Micah Baskerville

DL Travis Bell

FB Robert Burns

TE Stephen Carlson

OL Aviante Collins

LB DeMarquis Gates

DL Jalen Harris

OL Roy Mbaeteka

DB Greg Stroman Jr.

WR Nsimba Webster

DB Kendall Williamson

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire