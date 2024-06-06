Chicago Bears announce days fans can attend training camp

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears announced their public practice schedule for training camp Thursday, which starts in late July.

As the Bears prepare for the 2024 NFL season, the team will welcome fans to Halas Hall for nine open practice sessions, all of which will be free of charge and available to fans of all ages.

“Training camp presents a tremendous opportunity to deepen the established connection with our fans and bond with our team,” said Bears Executive Vice President of Revenue and Chief Business Officer Meka White Morris. “As our players, coaches, staff and ownership prepare to build the 2024 Chicago Bears, our fans are integral in that journey. We are proud to welcome Bears fans back to Halas Hall as we prepare for the upcoming season together.”

Bears Training Camp – Open Practice Days

Friday, July 26

Saturday, July 27

Tuesday, July 30

Sunday, Aug. 4

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Thursday, Aug. 15

Prior to the start of practice, fans can enjoy a variety of entertainment options on the Halas Hall campus, including hands-on football activities and partner activations in and around the Walter Payton Center, food and beverage options from various local vendors and autograph sessions with prominent Bears alumni.

Fans attending training camp will also have access to a large-scale merchandise and apparel shop, stocked with the latest Bears merchandise, including exclusive training camp gear.

Additional information, including ticketing registration details, surrounding training camp at Halas Hall can be accessed at ChicagoBears.com/Camp.

All times and dates of the open practice schedule are subject to change with minimal notice. Fans are encouraged to download the Chicago Bears Official App and follow @ChicagoBears on all social media platforms for the most up-to-date information surrounding training camp.

