Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders placed backup quarterback Marcus Mariota on injured reserve Saturday after he hurt his quadriceps on his only snap in the season opener. Mariota came on for one play in the first quarter for the Raiders in Monday night's 33-27 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens. Mariota has struggled to stay healthy since signing with the Raiders last season to back up Derek Carr after getting paid more than $12.6 million in 2020-21.