The Chicago Bears already won the NFL draft by drafting Justin Fields

Sports Seriously: In this week's Sports Seriously episode Mackenzie Salmon and Analis Bailey react to the all the QB drama surrounding the NFL's first round. Analis believes the Bears already won the draft with their big splash.

Recommended Stories

  • The best players available in the 2021 NFL draft

    Though the first round is in the books for the 2021 draft, there's still a lot of first-round talent available when the second round gets underway.

  • Watch the moment Jamin Davis realize he’s been drafted by Washington

    Surrounded by friends and family, Kentucky LB Jamin Davis was flooded with emotions as he got a life-changing call from Washington head coach Ron Rivera.

  • Bears' Matt Nagy tested Justin Fields on draft night and he impressed

    Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy tried to test Justin Fields on NFL Draft night and was impressed.

  • Why Browns fans should be excited about Greg Newsome II

    Breaking down the Cleveland Browns' selection of Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II in the 2021 NFL draft

  • 2021 NFL draft first round grades for Bears, division rivals

    Here are the analysts grade of the Chicago Bears draft pick of Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Chargers address offensive line by taking OT Rashawn Slater

    Rashawn Slater already looks like a good fit for the Los Angeles Chargers. Not only does he fill a need for a starting offensive left tackle, but he showed up for Thursday's first round of the NFL draft in Cleveland wearing a powder blue suit. Powder blue is not only Slater's favorite color but it is also happens to be the primary color for the Chargers.

  • Rashawn Slater: I couldn’t have picked a better place for myself

    The Chargers picked a player at a clear position of need, selecting offensive tackle Rashawn Slater at No. 13 overall. Though General Manager Tom Telesco said last week that the Chargers are “bullish” on Trey Pipkins, Slater has a good chance to be a Day 1 starter with Los Angeles in 2021. That may or [more]

  • Jets trade up for OL Ali Vera-Tucker at 14th overall after Zach Wilson pick

    The Jets got some extra protection for Zach Wilson.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Justin Fields to Chicago Bears

    The Bears got their quarterback. Will Justin Fields make an impact in Year 1?

  • Here's probably why Aaron Rodgers is upset (and done) with Green Bay

    Sports Seriously: In this week's Sports Seriously episode Mackenzie Salmon and Analis Bailey dissect why Aaron Rodgers is upset with Green Bay brass and why he's likely never coming back. Buckle up!

  • NBA betting: Championship odds shift with two huge bets on the ... Atlanta Hawks?

    BetMGM took a couple of huge bets on the Hawks.

  • Chris Weidman undergoes successful surgery for broken leg

    Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury in the first exchange in his UFC 261 rematch against Uriah Hall on Saturday. Reminiscent of former middleweight champion Anderson Silva's leg injury against him at UFC 168 in 2013, Weidman's leg snapped when Hall checked a leg kick. Weidman didn't realize that he was so badly injured until he tried to step back and put weight on the leg. He immediately fell to the canvas in agony and disbelief. He was removed from the Octagon on a stretch after his leg had been stabilized. During the UFC 261 Post-fight Press conference, UFC president Dana White gave an update on Weidman's condition. The former champion was transported to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital and was being prepped for surgery on Sunday. Weidman had the surgery and is now recovering. His wife, Marivi, gave a post-surgery update on her husband via instagram. "Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc#allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports@sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids," she posted on Sunday. "My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. 🙌🏻 #teamweidman," read her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marivi Weidman (@mrsweidman) Watch Anthony Smith's live reaction to Chris Weidman's broken leg (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Blocking Silver Lake deal is not about the money, says All Black Coles

    New Zealand's rugby players are not blocking the Silver Lake deal over the money but rather have concerns about leaving the game in the "best hands", All Blacks veteran Dane Coles said. The proposed deal, under which U.S. firm Silver Lake would buy 12.5% of New Zealand Rugby's commercial rights for NZ$387.5 million ($281.8 million), came a step closer on Thursday when 26 provincial rugby unions endorsed it at an annual general meeting. It cannot go through without sign-off from New Zealand Rugby Players' Association (NZRPA), however, and many fans in the rugby-mad country have expressed concern about the iconic All Blacks brand coming under foreign control.

  • Rubio, Edwards lead Wolves to 126-114 win over Warriors

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Ricky Rubio scored 26 points and rookie Anthony Edwards added 25 as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 126-114 on Thursday night. Edwards' big fourth quarter helped spark the win for Minnesota, which extended its season-long winning streak to four games. The Timberwolves rookie scored 18 of his 25 points in the fourth.

  • Here’s Mac Jones’ phone call with Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft after being drafted

    It appears that everyone's excited about Mac Jones landing in New England.

  • Fury v Joshua megafight 'dead in the water'

    An all-British heavyweight showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in July or August is "dead in the water", according to Fury's promoter.

  • MLB April takeaways: The Giants built a rotation from scratch – and may be creating a juggernaut

    Perhaps 2020 will be baseball’s true pandemic season, and more than a handful of teams have reached the 85% vaccination plateau.

  • Najee Harris got drafted by the Steelers, and Ravens CB Marcus Peters was already there to trash talk him

    Your new rival's biggest trash talker is always a fun draft party invite.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo immediately called Trey Lance to welcome him to 49ers

    The 49ers took Jimmy Garoppolo’s backup in the NFL draft, but he’s welcoming the competition with Trey Lance.

  • Depth at offensive line made picking RB Najee Harris easy for the Steelers

    The Steelers can still get their offensive line help on day two.