Report: Bears WR Allen Robinson accepts $18 million franchise tag

Though he initially seemed slow to agree to the deal, Allen Robinson will stay with the Chicago Bears next season.

Robinson officially accepted the $18 million franchise tag the Bears placed on him on Thursday night, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Bears placed the franchise tag on Robinson last week, after the two sides had failed to land a long-term deal during last season. Robinson was playing in the final year of his three-year, $42 million deal with the team.

He was reportedly in no rush to actually sign that deal, though it seems his stance rapidly changed after the Bears met with former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay on Wednesday night. Now, instead of holding out for a better deal — something he was upset about earlier this year — Robinson is committed next season.

Robinson is coming off his best season in the league, where he racked up 1,250 yards on 102 receptions — both career-highs. The 27-year-old had six touchdowns on the year, and averaged 12.3 yards per reception while helping the Bears sneak into the postseason.

He will now get to team up with new Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, who signed a one-year deal with Chicago after his stint last season in Dallas. Robinson's deal marks the latest roster move for Chicago on Thursday, following its decision to release two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Kyle Fuller.

New Bears quarterback Andy Dalton now has his top target locked in for next season. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

