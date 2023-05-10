Chicago Bears have 6 of top 100 best 2023 NFL draft picks, steals, team fits

ESPN Analyst: Bears have 6 of top 100 best 2023 draft picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror and teams are already past rookie minicamps.

And yet, evaluations of the draft are still coming out.

In a recent column for ESPN, Draft Analyst Matt Miller ranked the 100 best picks, steals and team fits from the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Chicago Bears had a staggering six picks make the list, tied for the second-highest mark in the league. Only the Indianapolis Colts had more, with a total of seven. The Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams also had six picks make the list.

The NFC North as a division had the second-highest total of picks on the list, 17. The AFC South had 18 picks make the list, lead by the Colts' seven and the Texans' six. The Detroit Lions had five picks and the Green Bay Packers had four picks make the list. The Minnesota Vikings also had two picks make the cut.

Here are the six Bears' picks that made Miller's list with his ranking:

16. Darnell Wright, OT, Chicago Bears (Pick 1-10)

27. Tyler Scott, WR, Chicago Bears (Pick 4-133)

44. Terell Smith, CB, Chicago Bears (Pick 5-165)

46. Roschon Johnson, RB, Chicago Bears (Pick 4-115)

68. Gervon Dexter Sr., DT, Chicago Bears (Pick 2-53)

82. Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Chicago Bears (Pick 2-56)

The highlight might be how high wide receiver Tyler Scott ranks. He is the second-highest fourth-round pick on the list, behind the Philadelphia Eagles' selection of CB Kelee Ringo.

"The selection of Scott at No. 133 was one of the best value picks when graded against my pre-draft rankings, where I had him No. 57 overall," Miller wrote. "Scott's speed and vertical ability will work well in a wide receiver room that offers diverse skill sets, and his ability as a return man will also boost the Chicago special teams unit."

Miller was also high on the selection of Texas running back Roschon Johnson.

"A do-it-all running back with awesome special teams ability and leadership skills, Johnson could be this year's Dameon Pierce as a third-day back who ends up a lead ball carrier.," Miller wrote. "The Bears have D'Onta Foreman and Khalil Herbert, but a team source told me after the draft that the former Texas backup has the upside to end up Chicago's featured back."

