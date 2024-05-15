Chicago Bears 2024 schedule updates: Opener at home vs. Titans, Thanksgiving game in Detroit expected

The Chicago Bears’ first international trip since 2019 is set.

The NFL announced Wednesday morning that the Bears will face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 13 at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a Week 6 matchup.

It will be the first of back-to-back London games for the Jaguars, who will play the New England Patriots the following week at Wembley Stadium.

The game was announced ahead of the full schedule release for all NFL teams at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Bears haven’t played an international game since a group led by Khalil Mack and Chase Daniel lost 24-21 to the then-Oakland Raiders on Oct. 6, 2019, also at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Bears also played a regular-season game in London in 2011 and a preseason game there in 1986.

The Bears will be the host for this year’s London game, meaning they’ll have only eight home dates at Soldier Field. Those opponents will be the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans.

The Bears are expected to open the season against the Titans at Soldier Field, according to Tribune sources.

On the road, the Bears will face their NFC North rivals along with the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.

Two of those matchups have been confirmed by Tribune sources. The Bears are expected to play at the Colts in Week 3 and at the Lions on Thanksgiving on Nov. 28. The Bears last played at Ford Field on Thanksgiving in 2021. That was part of a stretch of three Thanksgiving meetings with the Lions in four years.

Tickets for the London game will go on sale in June. Single-game tickets and executive suites for games at Soldier Field will go on sale to the general public at 8 p.m. Wednesday. A presale will start at 7 p.m. for season ticket holders and fans on the season ticket priority list.

The Tribune is tracking schedule leaks throughout the day. Check back for more updates.

2024 Bears schedule

Week 1: vs. Titans, Sunday, Sept. 8

Week 2: TBD

Week 3: at Colts, Sunday, Sept. 22

Week 4: TBD

Week 5: TBD

Week 6: vs. Jaguars in London, Sunday, Oct. 13 (8:30 a.m., NFL Network)

Week 7: TBD

Week 8: TBD

Week 9: TBD

Week 10: TBD

Week 11: TBD

Week 12: TBD

Week 13: at Lions, Thursday, Nov. 28 (11:30 a.m., CBS-2)

Week 14: TBD

Week 15: TBD

Week 16: TBD

Week 17: TBD

Week 18: TBD

All times Central