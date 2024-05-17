Chicago Bears 2024 schedule: Downloadable wallpaper

The Chicago Bears released their 2024 schedule last week, which featured some intriguing matchups for the upcoming season.

Chicago will open the season at home against the Tennessee Titans, which will mark Caleb Williams’ rookie debut. For the second consecutive season, they’ll close the season against the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears will play in three prime-time games, which includes a Sunday Night Football contest against the Houston Texans in Week 2. They’ll also face the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 15 and host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football in Week 17.

They will also face the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving and “host” the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, both of which will be national games.

They will also face the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving and "host" the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, both of which will be national games.

