Chicago Bears 2023 training camp preview: Cornerback

Chicago Bears training camp is just around the corner, so it’s time to start looking ahead at the roster the team is bringing to Lake Forest.

We’re unveiling our Bears 2023 training camp position previews, breaking down every player by position and examining the group’s biggest question.

Up next are the cornerbacks. Chicago’s passing defense ranked last in the NFL in net yards per attempt which explains why the team has drafted three cornerbacks in the last two drafts.

After suffering injuries to cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor last year, the Bears have added more depth and could possibly be getting ready for a future without Johnson.

Here’s a closer look at the Bears’ cornerbacks heading into training camp:

Jaylon Johnson

Jaylon Johnson is the anchor of the Bears’ secondary. The fourth-year veteran has started 39 games registering 125 tackles and 31 pass breakups. In coverage, Johnson only allows an average completion percentage of 58.3% on more than 200 targets.

He’s a free agent after this year and has yet to sign his extension, but he will be the starter for the Bears again and lead the Chicago secondary.

Kyler Gordon was the Bears’ first draft pick last year and struggled early before making significant strides in the back half of the season with three interceptions (second most on the team).

After moving inside to slot, he allowed a completion percentage of nearly 77% when targeted. However, he was a sure tackler, only missing 3% of his tackles. Gordon will look to build on last year and establish himself as the starting slot corner.

The Bears took Tyrique Stevenson out of Miami in the second round of the draft. Stevenson had a reputation as a physical, press-man corner that could play inside and outside, and he impressed coaches during minicamp immediately. Stevenson took first-team reps during minicamps and OTAs, lining up opposite Jaylon Johnson on the outside.

Kindle Vildor

After finishing 2022 on the IR, Kindle Vildor might find himself fighting for a roster spot this year. The Bears drafted two cornerbacks this year, Tyrique Stevenson and Terrell Smith, in addition to Kyler Gordon last year.

In his career, Vildor has played in 44 games and has ten passes defended and one interception. The former fifth-round pick could be on a different team before the season starts.

Terrell Smith

Rookie Terrell Smith was selected with the 165th overall pick in this year’s draft. After starting nine games as a freshman at Minnesota, he finished his career with 109 tackles, 20 pass breakups, and four interceptions.

Early indications from the minicamp are that Smith is learning fast and making strides. He could compete for the second and third corner spot.

The Bears claimed Josh Blackwell off waivers before the regular season started in 2022. He was primarily used on special teams last year and will likely have the same role this year.

Jaylon Jones

Jaylon Jones played 15 games last year and made 47 tackles while breaking up two passes and forcing a fumble. He struggled when targeted, allowing a completion percentage of 67.6% to opposing quarterbacks. Jones is a solid depth piece but likely will play little unless there are injuries.

Michael Ojemudia was a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos and played in all 16 games as a rookie but struggled to get back on the field over the last few years.

Before getting cut by Denver, he was primarily used on special teams. If he’s not a special teamer or a depth corner, he’s likely not on the Bears to start the season.

Greg Stroman Jr. has bounced around the NFL. After getting drafted by Washington in 2018, he was on the Bears’ practice squad last year. Stroman played in the season’s final game due to injury but is likely still a practice squad player if he isn’t cut.

Big Question: Have the Bears found a corner that can replace Jaylon Johnson if needed?

If the Bears decide to move on from Johnson, he may be dealt mid-year like Roquan Smith to get more draft picks for next year. The Ryan Poles front office has drafted three cornerbacks in the last two drafts.

Gordon has become the slot corner with the versatility also to play outside. Stevenson is CB2 and can also play in the slot. In addition, Terrell Smith is a big physical receiver that can play outside. The signs point towards Jaylon Johnson either being traded or not extended.

