Chicago Bears 2023 training camp preview: Safety

Chicago Bears training camp is just around the corner, so it’s time to start looking ahead at the roster the team is bringing to Lake Forest.

We’re unveiling our Bears 2023 training camp position previews, breaking down every player by position and examining the group’s biggest question.

Rounding out the defense is the safety position, which looked vastly improved in 2022 thanks to rookie Jaquan Brisker and a return to form for veteran Eddie Jackson.

Brisker and Jackson once again are leading the way, but a couple of young players such as Elijah Hicks and Kendall Williamson could show something in camp as reserves.

Here’s a closer look at the Bears’ safeties heading into training camp:

Jaquan Brisker

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – JUNE 07: Jaquan Brisker #9 of the Chicago Bears stretches during OTA’s at Halas Hall on June 07, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775981496 ORIG FILE ID: 1496730803

Brisker burst onto the scene as a rookie last year and finished the season as one of the top defenders on the team. The second-round pick out of Penn State made an impact in both the run and pass game, finishing the year with 104 total tackles (five for a loss), four sacks (which led the team), one forced fumble, two passes defensed, and one interception. In short, he was all over the field in 2022.

Now entering Year 2, Brisker should have a better grasp on the defense and will be counted on to be even more of a disruptor. He has some deficiencies in his game he needs to clean up, such as his ability to identify rushing gaps, but the future is bright for No. 9 in Chicago. Brisker can do it all.

Eddie Jackson

Chicago Bears defensive back Eddie Jackson watches teammates during NFL football practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH109

After last offseason’s exodus of veterans, it seemed as if the writing was on the wall for Eddie Jackson. The once great ball-hawking safety was a shell of himself in recent years and didn’t seem long for the new defense. But the former All-Pro had a renaissance year, intercepting the ball four times, breaking up six passes, and forcing two fumbles. Unfortunately, Jackson was on his way towards a Pro Bowl selection before he suffered a foot injury in Week 12 that ended his season.

The good news is Jackson’s rehab went according to plan and he should be ready to suit up when camp begins. He and Brisker make a formidable duo as the young playmaker allows Jackson to play to his strengths as a free safety. The expectation is the 2022 version of Jackson is here to stay and he’s already guaranteeing a historic season.

Elijah Hicks

Dec 4, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) catches a pass for a touchdown against Chicago Bears safety Elijah Hicks (37) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Brisker wasn’t the only safety the Bears picked in the 2022 NFL Draft. Elijah Hicks was selected in the seventh round as a playmaker out of Cal. Hicks showed a penchant for closing on receivers and is willing to do whatever it takes to produce for the team.

That includes special teams, where Hicks was most used as a rookie. The young safety finished with 28 total tackles and one forced fumble. He won’t be taking Brisker or Jackson’s job, but there’s a vacancy for a special teams leader and Hicks fits the bill for the job.

A.J. Thomas

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Thomas joined the Bears last season as an undrafted free agent, but spent much of the year on the practice squad. Due to Jackson’s injury, he was called up and finished the year on the active roster. Thomas totaled four tackles in five games and will fight for one of the final safety spots on the team.

Kendall Williamson

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – JUNE 13: Kendall Williamson #36 of the Chicago Bears takes part in a drill during minicamp at Halas Hall on June 13, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775989678 ORIG FILE ID: 1498224588

The Bears drafted Kendall Williamson in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Stanford with their final pick. Williamson shined at times for the Cardinal in 2022 and now comes to the Bears in hopes of making the roster. He has length for a safety and is a willing run stuffer, which could bode well for him as the Bears determine which other safeties make the team.

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – JUNE 15: Adrian Colbert #23 of the Chicago Bears warms up during minicamp at Halas Hall on June 15, 2023 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775989679 ORIG FILE ID: 1498749147

Adrian Colbert is entering his second season with the Bears after playing for a handful of teams since entering the league in 2017. Colbert has remained either a reserve or practice squad player for much of his career, but has an opportunity to stick with the Bears. They’re likely to carry four safeties and one spot is up for grabs. He’ll need to compete with Thomas and Williamson but he has experience on his side.

Macon Clark

Sep 22, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Demario McCall (30) is tackled by Tulane Green Wave safety Macon Clark (37) during the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Macon Clark signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason following a decorated career at Tulane. Clark had 63 tackles with two interceptions and two forced fumbles during his senior year. Now transitioning from cornerback to safety, Clark will look to have similar success in training camp to be considered for a spot on the active roster. Chances are he will be a candidate for the practice squad.

Bralen Trahan

Bralen Trahan. Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Cajuns Football Practice 4652

Another undrafted free agent, Bralen Trahan comes to the Bears after five seasons with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Trahan saved his best season for last, totaling 78 tackles (one for a loss), and four interceptions. He’s also a candidate for the practice squad but given his knack for picking off the ball with 13 career interceptions, perhaps he could be a camp surprise.

Big question: Can Jaquan Brisker become a top NFL safety?

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 24: Jaquan Brisker #9 of the Chicago Bears leaves the field after defeating the New England Patriots 33-14 at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Expectations were high for Brisker his rookie year but he certainly met and, in some cases, exceeded them. But how good can he become? Brisker possesses a unique skillset, showing the ability to play physical at the line of scrimmage but also be able to drop back in coverage and cover receivers effectively. Quarterbacks only completed 56% of their passes when targeting Brisker in 2022.

There are areas he does need to work on, however. Brisker struggled with identifying running lanes last year, shooting the wrong gap at times that led to big runs from opposing offenses. Despite those miscues, Brisker was easily the team’s defensive MVP in 2022 and his potential is arguably higher than anyone else’s on that side of the ball. It will be interesting to see how defensive coordinator Alan Williams uses Brisker and where he believes the safety will be most effective. But given his potential, there’s no reason to think Brisker can’t become one of the best players at his position when the season ends.

