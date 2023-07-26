Chicago Bears 2023 training camp preview: Special teams

Chicago Bears training camp is finally here, so it’s time to start looking ahead at the roster the team is bringing to Lake Forest.

We’re unveiling our Bears 2023 training camp position previews, breaking down every player by position and examining the group’s biggest question.

Finishing the series out are the specialists, headlined by kicker Cairo Santos, punter Trenton Gill, and long snapper Patrick Scales.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It’s expected that these three will be the trio of specialists when the season begins. But the Bears still have another kicker on the roster, Andre Szmyt, who could make things interesting.

Here’s a closer look at the Bears’ specialists:

K Cairo Santos

Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears place kicker Cairo Santos (2) before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Santos has been the team’s kicker for the last three years now, providing consistency to a position that had not had any since the days of Robbie Gould. But after a stellar 2021 campaign, Santos struggled in some areas last year. He missed five extra points, a career high and most in the league. Santos did convert 21-of-23 field goal attempts, but it wasn’t a season to remember for the veteran kicker.

Advertisement

Entering the final year of his deal, Santos needs a strong training camp to dwell any doubts about his abilities. The team still has Szmyt on the roster and could opt to make a change if Santos’ struggles continue. There hasn’t been any indication of that though and the expectation is Santos will continue to be the primary kicker for at least one more year.

K Andre Szmyt

Dec 29, 2022; Bronx, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange place kicker Andre Szmyt (91) kicks a field goal during the second half of the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears worked out Szmyt following the 2023 NFL Draft during their rookie minicamp and the former Syracuse standout impressed enough to earn an invitation to training camp. Szmyt spent four years in college with Syracuse and converted 20-of-26 field goals during his senior season. He also made every single extra point attempt.

Advertisement

Szmyt finished his Syracuse career as the most decorated kicker in school history. Now he’s hoping to catch fire with another blue and orange team. He’ll need to impress the coaching staff consistently in practice to have any shot of unseating Santos, but don’t count him out just yet.

P Trenton Gill

Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears punter Trenton Gill (16) punts during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

After 9 seasons, the Bears moved on from Pat O’Donnell and brought in Trenton Gill to man the punter position in 2022. Gill was in the bottom third of NFL punters last year, averaging 46 yards per punt with a long of 63 yards. He did only have three touchbacks but landed his boots inside the 20-yard line just 30% of the time. His most memorable moment came in Week 1 though when he was flagged for trying to dry the soaked grass at Soldier Field during a monsoon.

Advertisement

Gill is a fine punter for the time being but last year showed he was a bit of a downgrade from O’Donnell. Perhaps a full offseason as a pro will help him better his game.

LS Patrick Scales

Chicago Bears long snapper Patrick Scales works on the field during the NFL football team’s voluntary minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Patrick Scales is the longest-tenured special teams player on the team and does a fine job as long snapper. What he really brings to the group, however, are good vibes and a contagious attitude. His soundbites, dancing clips, and leadership are valuable assets to the locker room.

Big question: Will Santos be unseated by Szmyt

Chicago Bears place kicker Cairo Santos (2) stands on the field during an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. The Bears won 21-20. (AP Photo/David Richard)

The Bears do not have a kicking controversy – yet. But the conditions are right for one to form during training camp between Santos and Szmyt. The veteran Santos is coming off his worst season as a Bear and carries a cap hit of $4.5 million this year. He doesn’t have a big leg and was the hand-picked kicker of the former general manager.

Advertisement

Szmyt is still an unknown at the pro level despite his decorated career at Syracuse, but all he has to do is make his kicks and take advantage when opportunities are in front of him. It only takes a couple of poor practices from Santos for doubt to creep in. If Szmyt stays steady, there could be a decision to be made.

A kicking competition is the last thing most fans want to see. The scars from 2019 haven’t fully healed yet. But it’s something that could be coming.

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 02: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears takes part in a drill during training camp at the PNC Center at Halas Hall on August 02, 2022 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

We’re unveiled our Bears 2023 training camp position previews, breaking down every player by position and examining the biggest question facing the group.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire