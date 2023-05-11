Chicago Bears 2023 schedule leaks tracker

The 2023 NFL schedule will officially be released on Thursday, May 11 around 7 p.m. CT for all 32 teams, but as is the case every year, individual game leaks tend to emerge before then.

While many of these leaks do wind up coming to fruition, nothing is certain until the official announcement occurs.

In addition to facing their NFC North opponents twice, the Bears will face the AFC West and NFC South. They’ll also face the same-place finisher in the NFC East (Washington Commanders) and NFC West (Arizona Cardinals). With that additional 17th game, they’ll face the AFC North same-place finisher, Cleveland Browns, on the road.

We will be updating this page as leaks continue to surface involving the Bears’ schedule, so keep checking back for updates between now and Thursday evening.

Week 1: Bears vs. Packers

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Bears will open the season against the Packers — but not in prime time — according to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. It’s slated to be a 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff in Chicago.

NFL schedule leak: The #Packers will get the Jordan Love era underway with a Week 1 game vs. the #Bears in Chicago, per @mattschneidman. That’s a 4:25pm ET game on FOX. Green Bay will have five primetime games on their schedule: – Week 5: Lions (TNF)

– Week 6 at Raiders (MNF)

-… — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 11, 2023

Week 18: Bears at Packers

Adam Niemi/The Daily Mining Gazette via AP

Just as the Bears will kick off the season against the Packers, they’ll wrap up the season at Lambeau Field, according to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. Date and time TBD.

Packers' full 2023 schedule (per source): – Five prime time games even without Rodgers – Love's first game as full-time starter will be in Chicago – Thanksgiving in Detroit – Davante Adams vs. Packers for first time on MNF Week 5 – Super Bowl champs at Lambeau on SNF Week 13 pic.twitter.com/lBvES4Wlmf — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2023

