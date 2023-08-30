Chicago Bears’ 2023 practice squad tracker
The Chicago Bears have finalized their initial 53-man roster, which included some difficult cuts and some surprising moves.
Now, the Bears can start building their 16-man practice squad, which will likely consist of some familiar faces waived during the final roster cutdowns.
Before general manager Ryan Poles begins assembling his practice squad, we took a crack at predicting what the team’s practice squad will look like. That included the return of quarterback Nathan Peterman, undrafted rookie standouts D’Anthony Jones and Micah Baskerville and preseason darlings Michael Ojemudia, Nsimba Webster and Daurice Fountain. But will those names join Chicago’s practice squad?
We’re tracking the Bears’ practice squad additions as they’re announced:
*As part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway, the Bears could keep offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka as an extra (17th) practice squad player this season. Mbaeteka would not count against the 16-player limit.
Signings by position
QB:
RB:
WR: Nsimba Webster
TE: Stephen Carlson
OL: Aviante Collins, Roy Mbaekteka*
DT: Travis Bell
DE: Jalen Harris
LB: Micah Baskerville, DeMarquis Gates
CB: Greg Stroman Jr.
S: Kendall Williamson
ST:
Spots remaining: 6
