Chicago Bears 2022 schedule leaks tracker

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
In this article:
The 2022 NFL schedule will officially be released on Thursday, May 12 around 7 p.m. CT for all 32 teams, but as is the case every year, individual game leaks are sure to emerge before then.

While many of these leaks do wind up coming to fruition, nothing is certain until the official announcement occurs.

The Chicago Bears will face the AFC East and NFC East this season, as well as the same-place finisher from last season in the NFC South (Atlanta Falcons) and NFC West (San Francisco 49ers). They’ll also host the same-place AFC South finisher (Houston Texans) in addition to facing their NFC North rivals twice.

We will be updating this page as leaks continue to surface involving the Bears’ schedule, so keep checking back for updates between now and Thursday evening.

Week 2: Bears at Packers on Sunday Night Football

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

A tradition unlike any other: The Bears and Packers meet in prime time. Every year since 2005, Chicago and Green Bay have faced off in prime time — and it’s usually at Lambeau Field.

According to one report — which was retweeted by The Athletic Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman — the Bears and Packers will meet on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.

Chicago hasn’t beaten Green Bay since Dec. 2018, when the Bears defeated the Packers to clinch the NFC North in their magical 2018 campaign.

