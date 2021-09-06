Chicago Bears 2021 schedule: Game-by-game with predictions

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of the 2021 NFL season, where they’ll kick things off against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.

But before we get into our game week previews, we’re previewing the season as a whole before the action kicks off. While a lot can change throughout the course of the season, we’re taking an early look at how Chicago is poised to perform this season, based on how things currently look — Andy Dalton, offensive line, cornerback concerns and all!

Aside from facing their NFC North rivals twice this season, the Bears will square off against the the AFC North and NFC West this year, which features home games against the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, as well as away games against the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks. With the additional 17th regular-season game, the Bears will travel to Las Vegas to play the Raiders.

Ahead of the start of the 2021 season, here’s a look at our game-by-game predictions for the Bears:

Week 1: Bears at Rams, (0-0)

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Prediction: LOSS

The Rams have won the last two games in this series. And that was with Jared Goff. Now, Los Angeles has Matthew Stafford at the helm, someone quite familiar with the Bears. And a little someone named Aaron Donald, who will likely make it a very rough night for Andy Dalton.

Week 2: Bears vs. Bengals, (0-1)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Score Prediction: WIN

Joe Burrow will be an early test for this Bears defense, but they've contained quarterbacks in the past. If Chicago's offense can muster 20 points, they should be able to pull out a win. Plus, Andy Dalton revenge game, am I right? Well, unless he hasn't already been pulled for Justin Fields.

Week 3: Bears at Browns, (1-1)

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Score Prediction: LOSS

The Browns are a complete team all around -- impressive offense, solid defense -- and they could certainly present a problem for the Bears. Another early test for Chicago's defense and (possibly) Dalton, who will face some a couple of dominant defenses in these opening weeks.

Week 4: Bears vs. Lions, (1-2)

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Score Prediction: WIN

The Bears have owned the Lions during the Matt Nagy era, but no win is guaranteed, as evidenced by last season's home loss to Detroit. Chicago should avoid getting their kneecaps bitten off as Jared Goff now gets to face his favorite player in Khalil Mack twice a year.

Week 5: Bears at Raiders, (2-2)

Steven Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

Score Prediction: WIN

While the Raiders stole a win when these two teams last met in London two years ago, the Bears have a good chance of escaping Las Vegas with a win, where they'll make the Raiders once again regret trading Khalil Mack.

Week 6: Bears vs. Packers, (3-2)

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Score Prediction: LOSS

Until Aaron Rodgers has officially left Green Bay -- or the Bears offense proves they can put up 30-plus points -- there's no way I'm picking the Bears to defeat the Packers. Even at home. If it's Jordan Love at the helm, then we can talk.

Week 7: Bears at Buccaneers, (3-3)

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Score Prediction: LOSS

The Bears might've upset the Bucs last year on Thursday Night Football, but this is a better team than before. Tampa Bay should roll to victory. Unless Chicago trots out Nick Foles for some late-game heroics.

Week 8: Bears vs. 49ers, (3-4)

AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron

Score Prediction: LOSS

Don't sleep on this 49ers team heading into 2021. They were ravaged by injuries last season and still managed to win six games without their starting quarterback and some star defensive players. San Francisco will be a real challenge for Chicago. Although it would be fun to see Justin Fields vs. Trey Lance, even though it's not likely to happen.

Week 9: Bears at Steelers, (3-5)

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Score Prediction: LOSS

After losing six straight games last season, the Bears are poised to loss five straight in their roughest stretch of the season, concluding with the Steelers on Monday Night Football.

Week 10: BYE WEEK, (3-6)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

There couldn't have been a more perfectly-timed bye week.

Week 11: Bears vs. Ravens, (3-6)

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Score Prediction: LOSS

Chicago's defense will have to contend with one of the league's best in Lamar Jackson. But more than that, the Bears offense will have to face off against one of the league's best defenses. This game will certainly be a challenge for Chicago, and they could wind up dropping six straight again.

Week 12: Bears at Lions, (3-7)

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Score Prediction: WIN

The Bears are looking for their fourth straight win on Thanksgiving -- and third straight against the Lions. While playing in Detroit is never easy, Chicago has managed to come out on top against the Lions in two straight Thanksgiving showings.

Week 13: Bears vs. Cardinals, (4-7)

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Score Prediction: WIN

Kyler Murray and Arizona's high-powered offense is going to be a real test for this Bears defense, but this is one that Chicago has a chance to pull off. Especially if the Bears offense gets going -- and it could be Fields at this point in the season, you never know. Just imagine Fields vs. Murray.

Week 14: Bears at Packers, (5-7)

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Score Prediction: LOSS

SEE ABOVE, where I discuss that the Bears stand no chance in beating the Packers as long as Rodgers remains with the Packers, only at Lambeau Field on a prime-time stage, which has been a recipe for disaster.

Week 15: Bears vs. Vikings, (5-8)

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Score Prediction: WIN

The Bears and Vikings meet again in prime time, where Chicago's defense will have a chance to dominate Minnesota. We'll see where the Bears' offense is at this point in the season. While Chicago struggled on the prime-time stage last season, they should be able to take at least one game against Minnesota in 2021.

Week 16: Bears at Seahawks, (6-8)

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Score Prediction: WIN

Calling it now -- Justin Fields vs. Russell Wilson. Not only that, Fields will out-duel Wilson to finally put this whole Wilson-Bears thing to bed and show that Chicago won in the end.

Week 17: Bears vs. Giants (7-8)

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Score Prediction: WIN

Chicago will face the Giants for the fourth straight season -- and third at Soldier Field -- which gives the Bears a great opportunity to get Fields some valuable reps, if he's not already starting at this point in the season. New York put up a fight for awhile last season, but Chicago should take care of business in less-stressful fashion this year.

Week 18: Bears at Vikings (8-8)

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Score Prediction: LOSS

The Bears will wrap their regular season in Minnesota, and suddenly, all is right with the world. I see the Bears and Vikings splitting the series this year, and the best chance for that to happen for Minnesota is at home.

FINAL RECORD: 8-9

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

While a losing record and missing out on the postseason will be disappointing, the most important thing about this season is Justin Fields' development. At least with the additional regular-season game we can avoid the whole "the Bears haven't had a losing record since 2017 talk" when they would've inevitably finished at .500 yet again.

