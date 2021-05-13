Chicago Bears’ 2021 schedule
Fields of dreams
The Bears have run through the Mitchell Trubisky Era to what many (like it or not) thought would be the Andy Dalton Era. Now it seems as though the offense will be in the hands of rookie Justin Fields. But, of course, you can never tell with QBs in the Windy City. It will be an intriguing 2021 for sure. (For the latest Chicago Bears news, rumors and more, head to USA TODAY Bears Wire)
Week 1: at Los Angeles Rams (Sunday Night Football)
Week 2: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Week 3: at Cleveland Browns
Week 4: vs. Detroit Lions
Week 5: at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 6: vs. Chicago Bears
Week 7: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 8: vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 9: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Monday Night Football)
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 12: at Detroit Lions
Week 13: vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 14: at Green Bay Packers (Sunday Night Football)
Week 15: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Monday Night Football)
Week 16: at Seattle Seahawks
Week 17: vs. New York Giants
Week 18: at Minnesota Vikings
