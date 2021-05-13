Chicago Bears’ 2021 schedule

The Telegraph

An international search has been launched to trace the family of an unknown fallen hero from a Scottish regiment, killed 81 years ago following "the forgotten Dunkirk". The 51st Highland Division soldier evaded capture during the infamous Battle of St Valery-en-Caux and was hidden by a French family, but was later betrayed and now rests in an unnamed grave after being shot by the Germans. The unknown soldier was said to have had a wife and two daughters waiting for him to return home. The Second World War battle led to around 10,000 mainly Scottish soldiers from the Division being captured. The events occurred on June 12 1940, just days after the mass-evacuations at Dunkirk, as thousands of soldiers from the 51st remained on mainland Europe supporting their French allies. As German troops advanced through Normandy, the Division fought valiantly, protecting French citizens and hoping that evacuation by sea would be forthcoming. On June 12, German Panzer units surrounded the soldiers at the coastal commune of St Valery. This, alongside a curtain of heavy fog, made the long-awaited flotilla rescue unviable, and they were forced to surrender.