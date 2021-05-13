Chicago Bears’ 2021 schedule

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Fields of dreams

AP Photo/Tony Dejak

The Bears have run through the Mitchell Trubisky Era to what many (like it or not) thought would be the Andy Dalton Era. Now it seems as though the offense will be in the hands of rookie Justin Fields. But, of course, you can never tell with QBs in the Windy City. It will be an intriguing 2021 for sure. (For the latest Chicago Bears news, rumors and more, head to USA TODAY Bears Wire)

Week 1: at Los Angeles Rams (Sunday Night Football)

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

USA TODAY Network

Week 3: at Cleveland Browns

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4: vs. Detroit Lions

(Detroit Lions via AP).

Week 5: at Las Vegas Raiders

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6: vs. Chicago Bears

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: vs. San Francisco 49ers

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Week 9: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Monday Night Football)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: BYE

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12: at Detroit Lions

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Week 14: at Green Bay Packers (Sunday Night Football)

USA TODAY Network

Week 15: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Monday Night Football)

USA TODAY Network

Week 16: at Seattle Seahawks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17: vs. New York Giants

USA TODAY Network

Week 18: at Minnesota Vikings

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

