Chicago Bears' 2020 preseason schedule dates, times finalized

Bears fans will see their team on the field in game action three months from today.

Or at least, let's hope.

The Bears finalized their 2020 preseason schedule Friday, announcing the dates and times to four contests:

Game 1: Sat. Aug. 15 vs. Browns (12 p.m.)

Game 2: Sat. Aug. 22 at Broncos (8:05 p.m.)

Game 3: Sat. Aug. 29 vs. 49ers (12 p.m.)

Game 4: Thu. Sept. 3 at Titans (7:00 p.m.)

NFL preseason games have long been recognized as glorified scrimmages and job fairs for fringe roster spots. Last year's Bears games were no different as several starters saw limited -if any- game action. That said, head coach Matt Nagy has stated quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles will indeed play in the preseason.

While the release of preseason game dates and times are encouraging, a lot could happen between now and Aug. 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will the games come to fruition in Chicago, or elsewhere? How many fans, if any, can attend? What new safety precautions will be in place by August?

Time will tell.

The Bears are scheduled to kick off the regular season in Detroit on Sept. 13.

