Steve 'Mongo' McMichael accepts ALS Courage Award
Steve "Mongo" McMichael accepts ALS Courage Award Saturday at Soldier Field.
Rams running back Darrell Henderson left Sunday’s win over the Colts with a rib injury and there’s no word yet on his outlook for their Week Three game against the Buccaneers. Head coach Sean McVay said after the game that he had no update about the severity of Henderson’s injury. Henderson had 13 carries for [more]
It's been a bad week for Gary Sanchez defensively.
The California recall election was a blowout win for Gov. Gavin Newsom that reinforced the state's political divisions: The Democratic governor won big support in coastal areas and urban centers, while the rural north and agricultural inland, with far fewer voters, largely wanted him gone. “It’s almost like two states,” Menlo College political scientist Melissa Michelson said.
I tried Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco, which features a juicy piece of chicken with a tortilla-chip coating and creamy chipotle sauce.
The NFL season is only two weeks old, but several players – including Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Derek Carr – are building cases for MVP honors.
This is Seyede-Zahra. She says she wants to become successful so she can make her country prosper…She’s one of many Afghan girls who returned to primary schools with gender-segregated classes on Saturday. But her older counterparts faced an anxious wait with no clarity over if and when they would be able to resume their studies at the secondary school level.Most schools in the capital Kabul have stayed shut since the Taliban captured the city just over a month ago.Taliban officials say they will not return to the fundamentalist policies - including a ban on girls receiving an education - when they last ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.They have now promised that girls will be able to study - but only in segregated classrooms.Nazife, a teacher at a private school in Kabul which had mixed classrooms before the Taliban takeover, said they had made changes in order to reopen."We don't have a problem in our school. The hours are different for boys and girls. Girls study in the morning and boys in the afternoon. Male teachers teach boys and female teachers teach girls."However, there was uncertainty for many other girls at the school, which teaches at both the primary and secondary levels.On Friday the Education Ministry said boys' secondary schools would soon reopen, but made no mention of girls.Hadis Rezaei, who teaches the school's female secondary-level pupils, said morale is low as students await announcements from the government.Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the local Bakhtar News Agency on Saturday that arrangements were being made to reopen girls' secondary schools, but he gave no date.
The baseball rolled along the ledge of the batter’s eye before settling just beyond the 400-foot marker on the center-field wall at American Family Field. During the final two innings of the Chicago Cubs’ 6-4 win Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the home run ball remained a visual reminder of Patrick Wisdom’s history-making moment in the top of the eighth. The Cubs offense hadn’t done ...
Connor McMichael had an interesting, and productive, offseason in Canada.
At a cost of billions, fraud is corrupting the new healthcare fields of telemedicine, substance abuse facilities and COVID-19 programs — but U.S. authorities also say it’s still plaguing traditional areas such as medical equipment supplies, home care and pharmacies.
After an embarrassing Week 3 loss to Wake Forest, Florida State falls to 0-3 for the first time since 1976 and climbs to the top of the Misery Index.
Drew Brees has terse response to Saints' Week 2 Panthers loss
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones briefly met with New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson after the teams' game Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Last year in Week Seven, Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season-ending injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Today, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered an injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Mayfield suffered an apparent arm/shoulder injury on his left side. He jogged to the locker [more]
With injuries hitting hard, Andy Behrens offers some early adds for Week 3.
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski showed off their incredible chemistry in the Buccaneers' win over the Falcons. Here's how the ex-Patriots fared on Sunday.
Mixed martial arts rising star "Suga" Sean O'Malley commented critically on transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin's victories over female fighters.
The 49ers are feeling much better after their gritty Week 2 win over the Eagles.
If Tom Brady plays long enough, he’ll end up with pretty much every record in the books. He’s within two games of another one. According to the league, Brady’s five touchdown passes on Sunday gave him 35 career games with four or more. That ties him for second all time with Peyton Manning. Drew Brees [more]
The Minnesota Vikings put together a near-perfect final drive, picking their way down the field while managing the clock so they would get the final play of a wild game in the desert. Greg Joseph pushed a 37-yard field goal wide right as time expired Sunday, leaving the Vikings deflated for the second straight week after a 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. “I felt good about that kick,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said.