Chicago baseball report: Mike Tauchman remains Mr. Consistency for Cubs — and Corey Julks makes the most of opportunity with Sox

The Cubs took care of business at Wrigley Field by beating the White Sox, though both victories required at least a four-run comeback.

For a team needing to build momentum and get rolling, the Cubs must hope their ability to bounce back and rally charges the offense during a seven-game trip to Cincinnati and Tampa, Fla.

After the two crushing losses to the Cubs, the White Sox headed back to Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday to begin a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox. The White Sox came into Thursday with 17 losses in 18 games, including a franchise-tying single-season record 13 straight defeats.

Mike Tauchman remains Mr. Consistency for the Cubs

The Cubs didn’t need to see Tauchman hit a walk-off home run Wednesday night against the White Sox to appreciate what he has brought to their lineup the last two years.

Over 163 games since getting called up last season, Tauchman was hitting .258 with a .366 on-base percentage and 109 OPS+ entering Thursday’s series opener in Cincinnati. He has produced 42 extra-base hits in that span and scored 100 runs while providing steady defense in the outfield.

“The thing you know you’re getting from Mike is kind of quality at-bat and staying in the strike zone,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s been consistent with that throughout the year and he’s just a tough at-bat.”

Tauchman has provided some stability in the leadoff spot. In 16 games at the top of the order, Tauchman was batting .313 (21-for-67) with a .356 OBP and .819 OPS. He was slotted there again Thursday versus the Reds.

And when he has gotten on base this season, as their leadoff hitter or otherwise, Tauchman has a knack for making it around the bases. He tied his career high with three runs scored Wednesday and scored in 11 of his last 21 games. Tauchman recorded multiple hits in five of his last 11 games and hit safely in 12 of his last 16 since May 15, batting .286 during that stretch.

“That’s part of the learning experience of playing at this level, playing in this league, you find out what works for you,” Tauchman said. “When you’re a young player and you’re new to the league, you’re figuring out what routine you need and what you have to do and as you get older, where can I fine tune things, where can I be more efficient and make the most use of my time.”

Outfielder Corey Julks makes the most of opportunity with the Sox

Julks has been slotted just about everywhere in the White Sox lineup.

The outfielder has hit first, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth since joining the team on May 17.

“I try not to overthink it,” Julks told the Tribune last weekend in Milwaukee of his approach in any spot in the order. “I try to treat it all the same and stay aggressive, but selective at the same time. And try to move the runners over or drive them in when I get the opportunity.”

Julks has been making the most of his opportunities. He entered Thursday’s game against the Boston Red Sox with a career-high eight-game hitting streak. He was 11-for-13 with three doubles, one home run and three RBIs during the stretch.

“He’s given us good at-bats, plays good defense, he runs the bases, steals bases, never taken a day in the major leagues for granted since he’s been here,” manager Pedro Grifol said Sunday. “I don’t know if that’s how he’s been his whole career, but since he put on this uniform, he’s never taken a minute of this opportunity for granted.”

Julks has reached base safely in 15 of his last 16 games. He led off Wednesday’s City Series game against the Cubs with a home run on the game’s first pitch.

Julks is slashing .315/.393/.519 with five doubles, two home runs and six RBIs in 16 games with the Sox since being acquired in a trade from the Houston Astros in exchange for pitcher Luis Rodríguez on May 15.

“This clubhouse has made this very easy on me, taking me in the first day and since then,” Julks said. “Shoutout to everyone in here, the coaching staff has been great, letting me do my thing and encouraging me to be aggressive, play hard. And that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Number of the week: 9.7%

Nico Hoerner has been known for his bat-to-ball skills since the Cubs drafted him in the first round in 2018, highlighted by his 9.7% strikeout rate, which ranks as the second lowest in the majors behind the San Diego Padres’ Luis Arraez (5.9%).

Week ahead: Cubs

Friday: at Reds, 6:10 p.m., Marquee

Saturday: at Reds, 3:10 p.m., Marquee

Sunday: at Reds, 12:40 p.m., Marquee

Monday: off

Tuesday: at Rays, 5:50 p.m., Marquee

Wednesday: at Rays, 5:50 p.m., Marquee

Thursday: at Rays, 5:50 p.m., Marquee

The Cubs are keeping their options open with left-hander Jordan Wicks.

Wicks (left forearm strain) felt good after his bullpen Wednesday at Wrigley Field, and the Cubs continue to weigh his next steps. Manager Craig Counsell said Thursday that Wicks either will be activated or make another rehab start with Triple-A Iowa. The Cubs want to see where the pitching staff is before committing to a decision. Wicks could be used out of the bullpen. Another consideration to his usage is keeping Wicks built up.

“We need to have someone stretched out if something happens in the rotation,” Counsell said. “We’ve had, frankly, two shorter stars the last two nights so just want to make sure we’re covered down there and get guys appropriate rest.”

The Cubs’ infield depth took a hit Wednesday. Nick Madrigal suffered a fractured left hand after getting hit by a fastball in his first game with Triple-A Iowa after his demotion. He is heading to Chicago for further evaluation and diagnosis as the Cubs determine his next steps. Counsell said they won’t be able to count on Madrigal for a while, making them thin positionally at the position on the 40-man roster. Miles Mastrobuoni and Luis Vázquez are the only non big-league infielders on the 40-man.

“Dansby (Swanson) and Nico (Hoerner) are going to be in there pretty much every day,” Counsell said. “If something around that should change then we’re probably going to have to address that.”

The Cubs are still evaluating right-hander Daniel Palencia, who exited his rehab appearance Wednesday with Iowa with a trainer. Palencia was activated from the IL on Sunday after missing time with a shoulder strain. He is day to day, Counsell said, and it’s unclear what the issue is or whether it relates to his previous injury.

Week ahead: White Sox

Friday: vs. Red Sox, 7:10 p.m., NBCSCH

Saturday: vs. Red Sox, 3:10 p.m., NBCSCH

Sunday: vs. Red Sox, 1:10 p.m., NBCSCH

Monday: at Mariners, 8:40 p.m., NBCSCH

Tuesday: at Mariners, 8:40 p.m., NBCSCH

Wednesday: at Mariners, 8:40 p.m., NBCSCH

Thursday: at Mariners, 8:40 p.m., NBCSCH

After the four-game series against the Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, the White Sox go back on the road for series against the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Sox have the worst road record in the majors at 5-26. It’s also their worst 31-game start for road games in franchise history.

They lost 14 of their first 15 on the road and 10 of their last 11, including all five in their most recent trips to Milwaukee (0-3) and Wrigley Field (0-2).

The team’s 5.74 road ERA is the worst in the majors.

Quotable

“I can imagine what the fans feel like. Trust us, we want to win too.” — Sox second baseman Nicky Lopez after the team dropped their 13th consecutive game Wednesday