Chicago-area standouts Kymora Scott, Lynney Tarnow commit to Wisconsin volleyball's 2026 class

MADISON – Saturday marked the first day college volleyball coaches could contact 2026 recruits.

Wisconsin volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield and his staff made the most of the opportunity by scoring commitments from two Chicago-area standouts.

Kymora Scott, a 6-foot-2 middle hitter/right-side hitter from Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Ill., was the first to announce her commitment. She plays club ball for Xtreme Performance.

About 90 minutes later, Lynney Tarnow, a 6-5 middle blocker who attends Benet Academy in Lisle, Illinois, and plays club ball for 1st Alliance, announced her commitment to the Badgers. She was part of USA volleyball's girls indoor national team development program training program this past spring.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin volleyball gets 2026 commitments from Scott, Tarnow