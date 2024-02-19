Chicago alum Nate Robinson on the trend of NBA players doing their own media

Chicago Bulls alum Nate Robinson recently opened up about how he and other former NBAers have been taking to the airwaves themselves to cover the sport they rose to fame in with their own podcasts and YouTube channels.

Robinson recently sat down with HoopsHype’s Sam Yip to talk about that growing media trend, and what has been driving it. “As players, and I could probably speak for every player that’s ever played, we just got tired of the media saying stuff about us and saying stuff about our craft and what we do, and they’ve never done it,” said the former Bulls guard.

“So now that we can be our own media source, it’s way better,” he added. “Because we actually did it, we actually put in the work, we actually have done the things that we’re talking about.”

Pointing to his own work, Robinson said “I’m a student of the game and I know what’s up, and I encourage more players to do it because then that’s more opportunities and more jobs and more knowledge for us to have.”

“They always want to change your words. They always want to make you sound like you said something that you really didn’t. Now we can be our own source, we are the source, and I love that.”

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire