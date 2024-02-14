Chicago alum Joakim Noah on the growth of overseas basketball and his Bulls legacy

Back when he was winning national titles with the University of Florida, it was clear that former Chicago Bulls big man Joakim Noah would carve a career out for himself at the next level, and he found fame with the Bulls, who drafted him ninth overall in the 2007 NBA draft.

Noah would go on to make two NBA All-Star teams (2013 and 2014), All-NBA First Team (in 2014), All-Defensive First Team (2013 and 2014), All-Defensive Second Team (2011), and several other honors while playing for the Bulls. A Chicago legend in his time with the team, the New York City native recently took some time to sit down with the hosts of the “Point Forward” podcast, Evan Turner and Andre Iguodala.

The trio of former NBAers shared their thoughts on the league of today as well as Noah’s career in Chicago, among various other topics.

To hear what they had to say for yourself, check out the clip embedded above, or click here to play it on YouTube.

