Chicago 3-star DL Brad Fitzgibbon schedules official visit to MSU in May

Michigan State has added another intriguing prospect to its official visitors list in late May.

Three-star defensive lineman Brad Fitzgibbon announced on Monday that he’s locked in an official visit to Michigan State for May 31. He hails from Chicago, Ill. and plays for Marist.

Fitzgibbon ranks as the No. 77 defensive lineman in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 760 overall prospect in the class.

Michigan State is one of nearly 20 programs to have offered Fitzgibbon a scholarship. He also holds notable offers from Kansas, Arizona State, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt, Kansas State and Iowa State.

According to 247Sports, Fitzgibbon also has official visits lined up with Arizona State and Kansas.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire