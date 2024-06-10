Chiara Beccari returns to Juventus, renewing until 2027

Chiara Beccari has returned to Juventus Women after her loan at Sassuolo, and has put pen to paper on a new contract with the Bianconere. Her new deal will run until 30 June, 2027.

Chiara is back in Vinovo after two successful loan spells, first at Como Women in 2022/23 and then with Sassuolo in 2023/24.

The most recent loan at Sassuolo again showed Chiara's potential and her growth in a number of aspects of her game, from her technical skillset, her physicality and her management of matches. Her ability has also been noted by the IFFHS, who in December 2023 named her among the list of the best Under-20 players in the world. She was also named among the finalists of Tuttosport's European Golden Girl award, and took the prize for the Italian Golden Girl.

If our words aren’t enough, we’ll let some of Chiara’s numbers speak for her.

Chiara Beccari scored five goals and provided five assists in Serie A in 2023/24. Across Europe’s top-five leagues, only Hoffenheim’s Mara Alber managed the feat at a younger age than she did.

Of all the players to have had a direct hand in at least 10 goals last season, only Alber and Barcelona’s Vicky Lopez are younger than Beccari.

Of the players born in 2004 or later, only Eva Schatzer (also Juventus-owned) created more chances (37) than Chiara’s 19 in the 2023/24 Serie A season.

Among Sassuolo players, only Lana Clelland (12) and Loreta Kullashi (11) were involved in more goals than Chiara’s 10 (level with Daniela Sabatino).

And so Chiara will be looking to continue her development back with Juventus with two seasons in Serie A now behind her, and she will form part of the squad working under Massimiliano Canzi in 2024/25.

Welcome home, Chiara, and congratulations on your new contract. We can't wait to see you on the pitch!