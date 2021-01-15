CHI B-roll - Jan. 15

Wiseman has thrown down quite a few dunks to this point of the season, but perhaps none were better than his jam over Bol.
"I think the pressure is higher than ever in New England in terms of who the next quarterback is going to be."
Newly-acquired Nets guard James Harden responded to the comments from John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins who criticized his exit from Houston.
Keeping quarterback Tom Brady protected in the pocket is of the utmost importance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their NFL playoff run, and they added much-needed depth on the offensive line Friday.
There's no way Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars would actually pass up Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, right?
Aaron, meet Aaron. And Aaron.
Kyrie Irving's wallet got a little lighter Friday. The NBA fined the Brooklyn Nets guard $50,000 for violating the league's health and safety protocols that were put in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Francisco Lindor, Kris Bryant, Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager were among 112 players who agreed to one-year contracts Friday, leaving just 13 to swap salary arbitration figures during a slow offseason in the aftermath of the financial carnage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The deals came on the deadline day for eligible players and teams to exchange proposed 2021 salaries. Lindor, the star shortstop acquired last week by the New York Mets from Cleveland, got the largest of the deals at $22.3 million.
LeBron James had 21 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, and Anthony Davis added 17 points against his former team in the Los Angeles Lakers' fifth consecutive victory, 112-95 over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit four 3-pointers while scoring 16 points, and Montrezl Harrell also had 16 for the defending NBA champions. Los Angeles fell behind by 15 points early, but rallied ferociously in its first game back at Staples Center after a perfect three-game trip.
The Rockets might not be done dealing after trading James Harden, and the Celtics might be interested in what they have to offer.
This could open up some huge opportunities for New England in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Tacko Fall once again stole the show Friday night, banking home a deep 2 in the 4th quarter and sending the Celtics bench into a frenzy.
Last month, Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon was conditionally reinstated, and the team expected him back on the field before the season was over. That didn’t happen, and now it may never happen. Gordon’s conditional reinstatement has been rescinded and he is now suspended indefinitely again, Field Yates of ESPN reports. There has been no [more]
Since acquiring the Jacksonville Jaguars' job, Urban Meyer has stressed that he's been working the phone lines to gauge interest for his staff. He already seems to have his mentor Scott Linehan in mind for the offensive coordinator job, but many ...
L.A. Times' Sam Farmer predicts winners in NFL divisional round of playoffs
Brazil's federal police arrested Argentine golfer Ángel Cabrera on Thursday for extradition to his homeland to face charges for several crimes allegedly committed from 2016 to last year, two officers said. Cabrera, who won both Masters and U.S. Open championships, was on Interpol's red code list. Police said in a statement that the arrest was made in an upper class area of Rio de Janeiro, without announcing the suspect's name.
The New York Yankees made a pair of big moves on the free agent market, reaching a deal with right-hander Corey Kluber worth $11 million for one year and agreeing to a $90 million, six-year contract to keep AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. Kluber, the 2014 and 2017 AL Cy Young Award winner, won 56 games for Cleveland over the 2016-18 seasons, then missed the rest of the 2019 season after he was hit on the right forearm that May 1 by a comebacker off the bat of Miami's Brian Anderson. Traded after the season to Texas, Kluber tore a muscle in his right shoulder in his Rangers debut on July 26, finishing his season after one inning.
Health authorities confirmed Saturday that two positive COVID-19 cases emerged from a charter flight from Los Angeles carrying tennis players, coaches and officials to Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open. The cases involved an aircrew member and a passenger who was not a player. ''An aircrew member and Australian Open participant who is not a player have been transferred to a health hotel following positive test results for coronavirus (COVID-19),'' Victoria state's health department said in a statement.
Will Jets' new hire throw a wrench in Dolphins' draft aspirations?
“It's not a level playing field. It's unacceptable."