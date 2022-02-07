Cheyenne Woods and Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks are expecting a baby boy

Beth Ann Nichols
·1 min read
Cheyenne Woods announced on Instagram that she and Aaron Hicks are expecting a baby boy. Woods, a longtime tour professional and niece of Tiger Woods, got engaged to Hicks, a center fielder for the New York Yankees, last October.

“Surprise!” Woods wrote on Instagram. “2022 is about to be a great year.”

The couple told Golfweek that they first met when Woods interviewed Hicks for her podcast, “Birdies Not BS,” in early 2020 and began dating later that spring.

The 31-year-old Wake Forest grad won the 2014 Volvik RACV Ladies Masters on the Ladies European Tour and played a hybrid schedule of LPGA and Symetra Tour events in 2021, along with varying roles as an analyst and on-course television reporter.

When Hicks, 32, competed in the celebrity portion of the LPGA’s 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Woods caddied for him. Just a few days prior, Hicks had caddied for Woods at a Cactus Tour event that she won by 16 shots.

Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees and caddie Cheyenne Woods look over a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Diamond Resorts Tournament Of Champions at Tranquilo Golf Course at the Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club on January 23, 2021 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Hicks, who grew up playing golf from ages 5 to 13 until switching to baseball, credited Woods for vastly improving his short game.

“We just play a lot when we’re home (in Arizona),” said Woods, “and we take everybody’s money.”

