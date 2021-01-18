Cheyenne Woods shares hole-in-one on par 4 by Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks

No matter the size of the stick or circumference of the ball, Aaron Hicks can hit it far. And with accuracy.

According to Cheyenne Woods’ Instagram story from Sunday, Hicks drilled a 303-yard hole-in-one on a par 4, using a 3-wood. The location from the post revealed it took place at Silverleaf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Woods didn’t mention in her post which number hole it was on the Tom Weiskopf layout, only the distance.

Silverleaf ranks as No. 9 in Arizona on Golfweek’s Best list of private courses.

Hicks can be seen jogging on the green to scoop the ball out of the cup in a video, and is proudly holding up the number one with his right hand while holding the flag in his left in a subsequent photo. He used a 3-wood to get the job done.

Woods – a pro golfer and Tiger Woods’ niece – played six events on the LPGA in 2020 and made the cut in one of those, and she ranks No. 469 in the world on the Rolex Rankings.

Woods and Hicks were linked romantically over the summer.

