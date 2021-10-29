Cheyenne Woods announces engagement to Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks

Aaron Hicks is still looking for his first ring with the Yankees, but his (former) girlfriend is no longer looking for a ring from him.

Cheyenne Woods, professional golfer and Tiger Woods' niece, announced on Instagram last week that she's engaged to the Yankees' center fielder.

“YESSS to forever with my best friend and my [heart],” she wrote on the Instagram post from Oct. 21. Hicks replied with “You will forever have my [heart].”

Woods and Hicks first met at the beginning of 2020 and started dating that spring after she interviewed him for her podcast, “Birdies Not BS.”

Woods, a former Wake Forest star and Ladies European Tour winner, played in five LPGA events this season and made two Symetra Tour starts this year. She also did some on-course reporting and analysis for Golf Channel. In January, Woods caddied for Hicks, who was competing in the celebrity portion of the LPGA's Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

That same month, Hicks drilled a 304-yard hole-in-one on a par-4 with a 3-wood at Silverleaf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, which Woods got on video. He grew up playing golf but switched to baseball as a teenager.

The 32-year-old Hicks is heading into the fourth year of a seven-year, $70 million-dollar contract with the Yankees. He was traded to New York by the Minnesota Twins following the 2015 season. Last year, Hicks played in 32 games before wrist surgery ended his season in May.