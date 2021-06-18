Cheyenne Parker with an And One vs. Washington Mystics
Cheyenne Parker (Atlanta Dream) with an And One vs. Washington Mystics, 06/17/2021
Zack Snyder’s Las Vegas-set zombie heist movie Army of the Dead was the clear winner in U.S. streaming for the week of May 17 to 23, according to Nielsen. With an audience that was 60% male, the action outing easily won the week with 913 million minutes of streaming. It went on Netflix after a […]
Which NBA team has the most attractive head coach opening? ESPN ranked the Celtics at the top of its list. Let's take a look at why.
The actress says skincare is all about “hydration, hydration, hydration.”
Breanna Stewart led the Storm to victory over the Fever 79-69. Stewart scored 21 points and grabs 15 rebounds, while Teaira McCowan had 13 points for the Fever.
With a victory over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, Mystics head coach Mike Thibault made WNBA history by securing his 350th career win.
Sue Bird (Seattle Storm) with a Deep 3 vs. Indiana Fever, 06/17/2021
Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx) with an And One vs. Dallas Wings, 06/17/2021
38 points from Khris Middleton.
The fan who showed faith in the Suns after a fight in Denver will receive a signed Devin Booker jersey.
These guys are getting paid tens of millions of dollars to play in the NBA. The International Olympic Committee meanwhile pays them nothing — it simply provides a platform to market themselves on a global stage.
GMS Racing announced today it is anticipating the team‘s NASCAR Cup Series debut in the upcoming 2022 season. Leveling up in 2022. #WeAreGMS #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/adOTa6cYyx — GMS Racing (@GMSRacingLLC) June 17, 2021 “GMS is always looking forward and I believe this is the next step for the team in that process,” said team owner Maury […]
Myanmar's government was overthrown in a coup in February.
With Teofimo Lopez’s bout in Miami on Saturday against George Kambosos postponed because Lopez has COVID-19, all of the bouts that are on the betting menu at BetMGM feature massive favorites.
Atlanta closed Game 5 out on a 51-23 run — including a 14-0 sprint to the finish — to secure a 109-106 win and head home with a chance to close the series out on Friday.
La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony were married in 2010.
Antetokounmpo was +1400 a week ago. Now he's down to +450.
With Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely, it was time for Paul George to step up. He did and silenced 'Playoff P' doubters in the process.
Oscar De La Hoya's last fight was in December of 2008.
Check out the full weigh-in results ahead of Thursday's 2021 PFL 5 event.
Katie Ledecky will almost certainly win gold medals in Tokyo. But as she qualified at U.S. Olympic trials, a threat emerged at Australian Olympic trials.