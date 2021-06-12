Cheyenne Parker with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm
Cheyenne Parker (Atlanta Dream) with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 06/11/2021
"I’d like to see a team come back to Houston," Swoopes told Yahoo Sports. "I think what the city represented, what the players represented, what that team represented was just greatness. Seriously."
Jewel Loyd scored 20 points, Breanna Stewart pitched in with a double-double and the Seattle Storm remained unbeaten on the road with an 86-75 victory over the Atlanta Dream in WNBA action on Friday. Stewart scored 11 of her 18 points in the first half to help Seattle take a 45-35 lead. Stewart finished with 13 rebounds as Seattle improved to 4-.0 away from home.
Ariel Atkins scores a game-high 23 points as the Washington Mystics took the lead from the start against the Los Angeles Sparks and never looked back for an 89-71 victory.
The 4-time WNBA champion and 3-time WNBA MVP spoke to Yahoo Sports’ Cassandra Negley about what’s to come for the next 25 years of the league, potential expansion and making the transition from playing to coaching. Sheryl joined Yahoo Sports thanks to Academy Sports and Outdoors and the 2021 Bassmasters Classic.
After losing their first two games, the Sparks have buckled down on defense to win four of their last five, although they are without the Ogwumike sisters.
Seimone Augustus had to know the question was coming. She was doing the news conference dealing with her decision to retire as a player and join the Los Angeles Sparks coaching staff. She had to figure someone would ask what it would be like to go back to Target Center for the first time as part of another team.Tears."I know," she started, then stopped. "I haven't thought about it in depth. ...
