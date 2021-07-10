Cheyenne Parker with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun
The Suns had the Bucks scrambling on defense, whipping the ball around the court until they found an open Deandre Ayton for the basket.
Curry on Thursday expressed his opinion on the Warriors potentially adding two lottery picks this year in the draft.
The former Kentucky Wildcats guard may achieve something unprecedented if he leads the Phoenix Suns to the NBA title.
Chris Paul and Devin Booker have been on fire in the NBA Finals.
Could Kevin Love head to the Bay Area next season?
After winning the first of six MVP awards in 1971, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar went on to lead the Bucks to their only NBA title.
See where the Spartans land in Jon Rothstein's updated preseason rankings for the 2021-22 college basketball season
Where does Knicks' RJ Barrett rank compared to some of the other young players around the league?
Former Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown apologized to Mikal Bridges' mother for making the trade.
There are cameras and microphones everywhere at the NBA Finals, and they happened to catch an interaction late in Game 2 that was going viral before the game was even over. It was Phoenix coach Monty Williams, talking only to Suns center Deandre Ayton during a time out and trying desperately to cheer him up on what was a slow night statistically against the Milwaukee Bucks. Ayton's head was down.
Raphielle Johnson takes a look at the top point guards and shooting guards in this year's draft class. (James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)
CLEVELAND (AP) Matthew Dellavedova is taking his game back Down Under. The former Cavaliers point guard signed a three-year contract Friday with Melbourne United, the defending champion in Australia's National Basketball League. Dellavedova, affectionately known as ''Delly'' to his teammates and fans, had two stints over six seasons with Cleveland, which signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2013.
Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges were asked to describe each other's performances last night.
The Boston Celtics don't have a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but they should still come away with at least one player.
Despite Holiday and Tucker having different defensive assignments, the Suns remained one pick away from getting the matchup they wanted.
The Longhorns now have a top-five roster in the country according to many basketball analysts.
Behind 20 three pointers and a team-high 31 points from Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns powered their way to a 118-108 victory in Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals to take a 2-0 lead in the series.
Spencer Dinwiddie shares the number he'd like to receive from the Nets to stay in Brooklyn.
Fran Fraschilla sees similarities between Andrew Wiggins and a former Warriors starter and champion.
The ultra-rare trading card should command a hefty array of bids, and is already at over $350,000.