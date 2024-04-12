Cheyenne Hawks enter second Class AA season knowing what to expect

Apr. 12—CHEYENNE — Joshua Flores was excited when he was told he'd made the Cheyenne Hawks roster for the Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball program for the 2023 season.

Making the program's junior varsity team as a freshman was a big accomplishment, Flores thought, and he was ready to dig into the batter's box against varsity programs from towns like Wheatland, Torrington, Douglas and Powell at the Class A level.

Flores and the rest of the Hawks got to play varsity level baseball last summer just as they had expected. However, they did it at the Class AA level when the Hawks were added to that division to give the state eight teams at its highest level.

"It was a big jump," said Flores, who is a second baseman and right-handed pitcher. "The year before, I was playing on the Indians (14-year-old team) and I was expecting the Hawks to be Single-A. It was difficult at first, but it got easier as the season went on."

The Hawks posted a 29-31 record last summer. That included doubleheader sweeps of Laramie and Rock Springs in mid-July. Cheyenne also lost three games to eventual Northwest Regional runner-up Gillette by eight combined runs.

Those results were a testament to the youngsters' improvement throughout the season.

"We went through some growing pains, but we got more mature, we got tougher and started to understand we could do some good things and play with just about anybody if we executed," Hawks coach Bradley Barker III said. "That group last year was a lot of freshman. This year, we'll be sophomore-heavy with some juniors mixed in.

"They got to a point last year where they weren't intimidated. It didn't matter if we were seeing the top pitcher in the state or one of the worst, they thought they could play with anybody."

Barker expects to have as many as seven players from last summer's roster suiting up for the Hawks this season. Last season's experience is helping the Hawks go into this campaign — which opens with a home doubleheader against the Colorado Travelers at 11 a.m. Sunday — with their eyes wide open.

"We know what we need to do to be competitive and how to approach some of those games," Barker said. "Part of my job at this level is to teach them how to win and get them ready to move up to the Sixers. They're going to be better prepared to make that move, because we're playing Double-A.

"They'll have seen it and they'll know what to expect. The focus I've seen out of them as we've prepared for this season has been incredible."

The veteran players have taken the newcomers under their wings and created an environment ripe for improvement, Barker added.

"The focus is radiating from the top down, which is what you want to see," the coach said.

Junior Ryne Ruskanen said Barker deserves a lot of credit for helping the Hawks win seven of their final 10 regular season games.

"At the start of the season, we were throwing the ball all around and arguing a lot in the dugout and on the bus," the right-handed pitcher and outfielder said. "Coach Barker brought us together, helped us mature, showed us how to be a team and taught us the right way to play the game.

"That's when we started playing well. ... Those wins at the end of the season were a big sign of how far we had come as a team. We're a lot more prepared to play Double-A this season."

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on X at @jjohnke.