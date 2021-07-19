Cheyenne Coyotes' regional run comes to an end

Jul. 19—CHEYENNE — A six-run fifth inning helped Kelso, Washington, to a 12-2 victory over the Cheyenne Coyotes at the Senior Babe Ruth Pacific Northwest Regional late Saturday in Ephrata, Washington.

Cheyenne held a 2-1 lead after 5 1/2 frames.

Baylen Smith was 2 for 4 with a double, while Boston Smith was 2 for 3. Guy Andren, Tyler Evelo, Israel Apodaca and Bryson Cobb all had hits for the Coyotes. Isaiah Martinez was credited with their lone RBI.

Starter Tristin Vogt pitched four innings, scattering six hits while giving up just one run.

KELSO 12, CHEYENNE 2

Cheyenne...... 200 000 — 2 8 1

Kelso...... 010 065 — 12 17 1

Cheyenne pitching: Vogt, Martinez (5), Evelo (5), Pacheco (6) and Ba. Smith. Kelso pitching: Patterson, A. Smith (6) and Ruwaldt.

W: Patterson. L: Martinez (3-2).

2B: Cheyenne 1 (Ba. Smith); Kelso 7 (Z. Smith, Huntington, Hause, Buchanan, Swanson, Kinswa, A. Smith,