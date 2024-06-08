Cheyenne Central grad Meadow King will wrestle at Iowa Western

Jun. 8—CHEYENNE — What Meadow King saw at the two Iowa Western Community College wrestling practices she watched convinced her there was no better place to start her college career.

"The atmosphere when I went to their club and official practices was amazing," the Cheyenne Central graduate said. "Their coaches are very into the practices, wrestling with the girls, making sure the girls understood the new moves they were learning and pushing them to do their best.

"They were getting ready for nationals at the time. I loved their facilities and felt like I matched with the girls and coaches so well. They're amazing people. They reminded me a lot of some of my former teammates and coaches, which made me think I could make that a home."

King visited other schools, including a handful of four-year institutions, but she found them lacking.

"The coaches weren't as involved as they were at Iowa Western," King said. "They were kind of letting the girls do whatever they wanted, or the girls didn't seem like as tightly knit of a team as I wanted in a college setting."

King has been wrestling since her days at McCormick Junior High. She wrestled alongside the boys at Central before the sport became sanctioned for girls by the Wyoming High School Activities Association for the 2022-23 school year.

King captured the 145-pound championship at Wyoming's inaugural state tournament. She finished that season 23-5 overall.

King credits her offseason efforts with Team Wyoming for opening doors for her during the recruiting process.

"I had a lot of coaches reaching out to me because of those national trips," King said. "Coach Jessica (Brenton) did a great job of getting us to events where she knew college coaches were going to attend. I was able to start getting my name out there starting in my freshman year.

"I remember one tournament in Colorado Springs where I didn't do any good, and I still had coaches telling me they liked what they saw in me. I talked to more and more coaches at every tournament I went to, so I thank God that I didn't have to work that hard to get my name out to colleges."

This season was a trying one for King. She suffered a knee injury during the Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament in Greeley, Colorado, that she initially feared was going to end her season as soon as it started.

King was able to return in time for the Ron Thon Memorial tournament in Riverton. She captured her third Ron Thon girls title and pinned her way through the East Regional tournament.

King won her first bout of the state tournament before losing to Star Valley sophomore Cara Andrews in a rematch of the previous season's state championship bout. That quarterfinal loss dropped her into the wrestlebacks, where she was eliminated with a 4-2 loss to Natrona County freshman Kallie Bauer.

At the time, few knew King suffered a shoulder and elbow injury the week of the state tournament. That injury, combined with the early exit from the state tournament, made King's senior season a trying one.

"I was bullheaded and didn't want to miss out on my last state tournament," King said. "I shouldn't have gone, but I didn't want to have the 'what-ifs' of whether I could have competed or not. I learned from it, and know that I need to take care of my body."

King will study elementary education at Iowa Western while also pursuing a degree in ministry.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on X at @jjohnke.