Cheyanne Buys vs. Kay Hansen added to UFC Fight Night card on March 20

An interesting strawweight matchup has been added to the March 20 UFC Fight Night.

Cheyanne Buys will meet Kay Hansen during the event, which does not yet have a location announced. Both fighters confirmed the booking on Instagram after an initial post from “I Like Who I’m Becoming MMA.”

Buys (5-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) earned her spot in the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series. She was given a UFC contract after an impressive unanimous decision win over Hilarie Rose at DWCS 29 on Aug. 18. The victory gave the Fortis MMA product four straight wins.

Hansen (7-4 MMA, 1-1 UFC), meanwhile, is a 21-year-old prospect who has proven herself capable of exciting fights, win or lose. Hansen lost an entertaining scrap via decision against Cory McKenna on Nov. 14 in Las Vegas. That ended a three-fight win streak which included a “Performance of the Night” bonus in her UFC debut, a submission finish of former Invicta champion Jinh Yu Frey.

While much of the card has yet to be signed, the March 20 event features a highly anticipated middleweight showdown between Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland.