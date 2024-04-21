Chevron Championship: Nelly Korda makes LPGA history with victory

Korda's final round included five birdies and two bogeys [Getty Images]

Chevron Championship final leaderboard -13 N Korda (US); -11 M Stark (Swe); -10 L Coughlin (US), B Henderson (Can); -9 HR Ryu (Kor) Selected others: -1 L Woad (Eng), G Hall (Eng), C Hull (Eng); E S Meadow (NI); +3 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); +4 G Dryburgh (Sco) Full leaderboard

American world number one Nelly Korda equalled an LPGA record by winning her fifth tournament in a row as she claimed the first women's major of the year at the Chevron Championship in Texas.

Korda, 25, started the final round one shot behind the leader, South Korea's Ryu Hae-ran.

But her three-under par on a gusty course saw her finish on 13 under to win by two shots.

It is the second major of her career.

Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2005) are the only other players to have won five consecutive LPGA events.

Korda finished in style too, with a birdie on the last hole, and admitted: "That back nine felt like the longest back nine of my entire life.

"It was a little bit of a grind on the back nine, but I'm happy to get the win.

"I was definitely starting to feel it on the back nine, just the nerves setting in. It's a major. It's everything that I've always wanted as a little girl, to lift that major trophy.

"As I said, I can finally breathe now and just enjoy the moment because I was definitely really nervous. I feel sick to my stomach."

A late surge from Sweden's Maja Stark helped her finish second on 11 under, while American Lauren Coughlin - who shot the best round of the day with a four-under 68 - ending joint third on 10 under alongside Canada's Brooke Henderson.

Ryu's round of 74 meant she finished fifth.

English trio Georgia Hall, Charley Hull and Lottie Woad - who won the Augusta National Women's Amateur earlier this month - all ended the tournament with a share of 23rd place, on one under.

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow was a shot further back.