Chevrolet Sends A Trio Of Cars To Pace The NASCAR Field At Daytona

Chevrolet Pace Vehicles 2021 Daytona 500

The Chevrolet Silverado, Camaro, and Corvette will be on-track for the race weekend.

We are fresh off the 2021 Super Bowl, and as one American pastime ends, another is poised to begin. Naturally, we're talking about the Daytona 500 which launches the NASCAR racing season on February 14. Daytona isn't just one race however – it's a race weekend that also includes events for the Camping World Truck Series and the Xfinity Series. And Chevrolet will pace them all.

Different events call for different vehicles. The headlining race is obviously the Daytona 500 on Sunday and Chevy is front and center with a blue Corvette. A new Chevrolet Camaro wearing the same blue-black livery will pace the field for the Xfinity Series race on Saturday. Before any of those cars take to the track, the 2.5-mile tri-oval will be the domain of race trucks on Friday and another blue Bow-Tie – this time a Chevy Silverado pickup – will lead that field.

"Coming off of a successful 2020 on track in all three NASCAR national series, our drivers and teams are fired up and looking to put Chevrolet back in victory lane, starting at Daytona,” said Tony Johnson, Chevrolet's director of car and crossover marketing. "In addition to exciting green-flag racing, we’re really looking forward to showing off the Daytona 500 Corvette Stingray pace car and so much more for race fans Saturday during the ‘Live from Daytona’ broadcast presented by Chevy MyWay.”

Ready To Race:

The broadcast of which Johnson speaks is a free online event at Chevrolet.com/myway that starts on Saturday, February 13 at 11:00 am EST. The 20-minute show will talk about Daytona's history and offer a behind-the-scenes look at the technology used to make the race happen. With the program coming from Chevrolet, it's a safe bet there will also be plenty of automotive content pertaining to the automaker, both past and present.

As for the 2021 Daytona 500, the action is slated to begin Sunday at 11:30 am EST.





Source: Chevrolet