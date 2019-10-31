Chevrolet introduces new Camaro model for 2020 NASCAR Cup Series

Chevrolet bring new Camaro model to NASCAR

Chevrolet will compete in the NASCAR Cup Series next season with an updated version of its Camaro, the ZL1 1LE.

The manufacturer announced Thursday that its teams in the Cup Series in 2020 will field the Camaro ZL1 1LE, which it calls the "fastest, most track-capable production Camaro ever".

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Camaro model name replaced the Impala for the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series season.

It started by winning the pole for the 2018 season-opening Daytona 500 followed by a win in the event one week later with Austin Dillon.

However, Chevy only earned three other victories last season, all coming from Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott.

So far this season, the Camaro ZL1 has produced seven wins, led by three more from Elliott and one each from Kurt Busch, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman and Justin Haley.

Larson and Elliott are the only Chevrolet drivers who made the 2019 NASCAR playoffs.

With the new car, Chevrolet engineers optimized aerodynamic performance by employing an array of tools, including computational fluid dynamics (CFD), simulation, and reduced-scale and full-scale wind-tunnel testing.

"The ZL1 1LE is the highest performer within the Camaro production-car lineup," said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet's U.S. vice president of Performance and Motorsports.

"We took lessons from the production car and applied them to the new 2020 Cup car."

Chevrolet has won a record 39 NASCAR manufacturer championships - including 13 consecutive titles from 2003-2015.

In addition, Chevrolet drivers have achieved a record 31 driver championships, including Jimmie Johnson's record-tying seventh in 2016.

Chevrolet bring new Camaro model to NASCAR

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus