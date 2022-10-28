Chevrolet clinches 41st Cup Series manufacturer's championship

DETROIT — Chevrolet clinched the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer‘s Championship — its second year straight — with two races remaining in the season. The 2022 season marks the manufacturer‘s series-leading 41st title in NASCAR‘s premier series, captured in the debut season of the Next Gen Camaro ZL1.

“We set goals of winning championships at the beginning of every season, and the NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer‘s Championship is one that‘s a high priority,” said Jim Campbell, U.S. vice president of performance and motorsports. “This championship is a result of a one-team effort from Hendrick Motorsports, Richard Childress Racing, Trackhouse Racing, Petty GMS, Kaulig Racing, JTG Daugherty and Spire Motorsports. We‘d also like to thank the Chevrolet engineers, drivers, crew chiefs and owners who are part of this championship.”

Chevrolet drivers put the Next Gen Camaro ZL1 in victory lane 19 times in 34 NASCAR Cup Series races thus far, more than its manufacturer competitors combined. Nine drivers from four different Chevrolet teams have contributed wins: Chase Elliott (five wins; series-leading); Tyler Reddick and Kyle Larson (three wins each); Ross Chastain and William Byron (two wins each); and Alex Bowman, Daniel Suárez, Austin Dillon and Erik Jones (one win each). Kaulig Racing‘s AJ Allmendinger also contributed to the points total that led to the championship title.

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season saw Hendrick Motorsports‘ Chase Elliott take the title, with eight Chevrolet drivers advancing to the playoffs. Chevrolet went on to maintain 50% of the playoff field through the Round of 12, with three Chevrolet drivers remaining in the Round of 8 to compete for a spot in the Championship 4.

Chevrolet clinched the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Manufacturer‘s Championship two weeks ago at Las Vegas with its 500th all-time series win.

“It‘s great to see the momentum by the Chevrolet teams in both the Cup and Xfinity series that‘s resulted in manufacturers‘ championships in both series in back-to-back years,” Campbell said.

Phoenix Raceway will be the final stop of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, where the 312-mile championship race on Sunday, Nov. 6, will crown the Cup Series‘ driver champion.