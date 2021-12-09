Chevrolet announces partnership with Drive for Diversity’s Rev Racing

Chevrolet has announced a multi-year engineering and marketing partnership with Rev Racing, the competition arm of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program.

Additionally, Chevrolet will partner in the development of two rising D4D drivers, 19-year-old Rajah Caruth (Washington, D.C.) and 20-year-old Nick Sanchez (Miami, Fla.).

Next season, both Caruth and Sanchez will run full-time in the ARCA Menards Series and limited schedules in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

In the latter series, Caruth will compete for Alpha Prime Racing, while Sanchez will compete for BJ McLeod Motorsports.

“This new partnership aligns with NASCAR President Steve Phelps’ vision to create a more diverse and inclusive sport and our partners are committed to helping us enact positive change,” NASCAR vice president of diversity and inclusion Brandon Thompson said in a release.

“For many years, Chevrolet and Rev Racing have been on the forefront of driving meaningful progress, and their partnership will only strengthen efforts to identify and develop diverse competitors through our developmental series via the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program.”

Rev Racing – co-owned by Max Siegel and Jennifer Satterfield-Siegel – has worked with NASCAR since 2009 to operate the D4D Program, which develops and trains female and ethnically diverse drivers and pit crew members.

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, Bubba Wallace and Daniel Suarez are graduates of the D4D driver development program. Per Chevrolet, over 50 alumni from the D4D pit crew development program now work in NASCAR.

“Through the years we have continued to feel really proud of the driver alumni and pit crew graduates who have come through our program,” said Max Siegel in the same release. “These individuals are great examples of our mission in action and our goals being met.

“Chevrolet is a strategic partner and supporter of Rev Racing. They are in alignment with our mission of providing opportunities and developing these young drivers to the next level. I could not be more thrilled to see the heightened level of impact we can create together.”

Chevrolet announces partnership with Drive for Diversity’s Rev Racing originally appeared on NBCSports.com