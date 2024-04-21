Chet Holmgren named a finalist for 2023-24 Rookie of the Year award

The NBA announced its award finalists for the 2023-24 season on Sunday. The Oklahoma City Thunder had several representatives among the groups.

Chet Holmgren is up for the Rookie of the Year award. After missing last year recovering from a Lisfranc injury, the 21-year-old was phenomenal in his rookie campaign.

Holmgren averaged 16.5 points on 53% shooting, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks in 82 games this season. He’s part of the Thunder’s trio that made them the youngest top seed in league history.

Other finalists are Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller. The 2023-24 Rookie of the Year will be announced during the 2024 NBA playoffs,

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault were named finalists for MVP and Coach of the Year, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire