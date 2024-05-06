Chet Holmgren finishes 2nd in 2023-24 Rookie of the Year

The NBA announced on Monday that Victor Wembanyama won the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year award. Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chet Holmgren finished second in the voting results.

Wembanyama totaled 495 voting points — 99 first-place votes, which resulted in a landslide victory. Meanwhile, Holmgren had 295 voting points — 98 second-place votes and one third-place votes.

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller finished third. The full voting results can be viewed below:

This isn’t really a shocker. After a close race to start the season, Wembanyama took off with a strong finish and had the chance to put up monster numbers on the San Antonio Spurs.

Meanwhile, Holmgren’s numbers didn’t flash as much due to being the third option of a title contender. He manned one of the best defenses in the league as an elite rim protector.

The 22-year-old is instead focused on a deep playoff run. The Thunder advanced to Round 2 of the 2024 NBA playoffs after a sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Even though Wembanyama won the award, the two seven-foot centers will likely be linked for the rest of their careers due to their similarities and draft position.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire