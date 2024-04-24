Chet Holmgren explains Nike commercial with Kevin Durant, hopes for future work together

Since entering the league, Chet Holmgren has been open about his admiration for Kevin Durant. Both players have several similarities.

They’re seven-foot unicorns selected with the No. 2 pick of their respective drafts by the Oklahoma City Thunder. In Holmgren’s rookie season, he’s made a major impact on OKC’s success as an elite shot-blocker who can handle and space the floor.

The duo was recently featured in a Nike commercial. Holmgren was part of Nike’s commercial advertising their new KD 17s. Durant narrated the commercial as Holmgren talked about setting his legacy.

Chet Holmgren stars in Nike’s new KD 17 spot. Narrated by Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/li2YdxtWvJ — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 22, 2024

Before the Thunder’s Game 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans, Holmgren discussed making the commercial. He said his relationship with Durant played a role in the process.

“That came through a Nike partnership. Having a relationship between me and Kev too,” Holmgren said. “I thought it was a cool collab and a good look for both of us. I don’t see it being the last thing we work on together down the road.”

As one can probably predict, Thunder fans ran home with the last sentence, claiming it might be the 21-year-old hinting at a potential reunion between Durant and OKC. The 35-year-old is a free agent in 2026.

The future Hall-of-Famer has also spoken highly of the Thunder in recent history. He’s fondly talked about his nine-year tenure with the Thunder and how it helped him establish himself in the league.

While a Durant return would rival the best of Hollywood scripts, Holmgren’s quote doesn’t hint at that possibility one way or the other — much to the disappointment of social media.

Holmgren likely hinted at future work with Durant related to Nike. Not on the court. Both athletes are some of the faces of the brand. The rookie center had a recent interview with Boardroom, which Durant owns.

That doesn’t necessarily rule out the possibility of Durant returning to the Thunder, but Holmgren’s answer shouldn’t play a role in how someone feels about the odds of that reunion.

