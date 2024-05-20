Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace earn 2023-24 All-Rookie team honors

The NBA announced its two 2023-24 All-Rookie teams on Monday. The Oklahoma City Thunder had a pair of entrants among the 10 slots.

Chet Holmgren was listed on the All-Rookie First Team. He joined Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Jaime Jaquez and Brandin Podziemski.

Cason Wallace was listed on the All-Rookie Second Team. He joined Amen Thompson, Dereck Lively II, Keyonte George and GG Jackson II.

This shouldn’t be a shocker. Holmgren had a phenomenal rookie campaign after missing last year recovering from a Lisfranc injury. He was part of OKC’s trio — along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams — that headlined the youngest first seed in league history.

Meanwhile, Wallace was a key rotation piece for the Thunder. He was their unofficial sixth starter when needed. The 20-year-old provided OKC with great perimeter defense and outside shooting.

Both rookies logged the full 82 games this season, an impressive feat. The Thunder enjoyed amazing durability this season as they didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

In 82 games, Holmgren averaged 16.5 points on 53% shooting, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks. He shot 37% from 3 on 4.3 attempts. He finished runner-up for Rookie of the Year behind Wembanyama.

In 82 games, Wallace averaged 6.8 points on 49.1% shooting, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He shot 41.9% from 3 on 2.9 attempts.

The full All-Rookie teams’ voting results can be viewed below:

Image

Image

Both Holmgren and Wallace will be key pieces of the Thunder’s core for the next several years. This season saw OKC crack open a championship window that will likely span several seasons.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire